Elon Musk says he has advocated for AI oversight, including in China meetings
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he has advocated for artificial intelligence regulations and oversight, including in his meetings in China.
Musk made the remarks in a Twitter Space event with Democratic U.S. Representative Ro Khanna and Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher. A few weeks ago, Musk went on a trip to China in which he met senior Chinese government officials.
