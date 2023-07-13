Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden arrives in Helsinki to welcome Russian neighbor Finland to NATO

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday closes out a week focused on rallying NATO unity behind Ukraine with a day-long visit to new member and Russian neighbor Finland, after knocking Russian President Vladimir Putin over his "craven lust for land and power." Biden will participate in a U.S.-Nordic summit with the leaders of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Norway in Helsinki and hold a joint news conference with Finland's president Sauli Niinisto before heading back to Washington.

Palestinian President Abbas visits Jenin, trying to calm tension

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday, days after three of his senior officials were forced to flee a funeral by crowds furious at their response to an Israeli assault days earlier. The anger of the crowd at the funeral for fighters killed in the two-day long Israeli operation highlighted the deep unpopularity of the Palestinian Authority and the widening rifts among different Palestinian factions.

Russian spy chief says he spoke to CIA boss about 'what to do with Ukraine'

Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday that he and CIA counterpart William Burns had discussed "what to do with Ukraine" in a phone call late last month, Russia's TASS news agency said. The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported on June 30 that Burns had called Naryshkin to assure the Kremlin that the United States had no role in a brief mutiny a week earlier by Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner fighters.

BBC presenter at centre of sex photo scandal named as lead anchor Edwards

One of Britain's leading television news anchors, Huw Edwards, was identified by his wife on Wednesday as the BBC presenter facing allegations he paid a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos, the broadcaster reported. Edwards announced the death of Queen Elizabeth to the nation in September and has led coverage of the biggest events in Britain since the turn of the century, including elections, royal weddings and the 2012 Olympics.

NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at 'craven' Putin

President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having a "craven lust for land and power" at the end of a NATO summit on Wednesday where Ukraine won new security assurances from the U.S. and its allies for its defence against Moscow. Members of the world's most powerful military bloc offered the prospect of long-term protection a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried as "absurd" a refusal to offer an invitation or timetable for Ukraine's entry into NATO.

Cuba condemns EU Parliament resolution calling for sanctions against president

Cuba's National Assembly said on Wednesday it "strongly condemns" a resolution by the European Parliament, which criticized the country's human rights record and called for EU sanctions against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other top officials. "The European Parliament lacks the moral, political and legal authority to judge Cuba," Cuba's parliament said in a statement. "This could cast doubt on the EU's objectives of seeking to re-launch its relations with Latin America and the Caribbean."

Venezuela presidential opposition hopefuls call for unity, private investment

Candidates vying to carry the banner of Venezuela's opposition in presidential elections next year agreed at a debate on Wednesday that they must present a united front against the ruling party and work to boost the economy by attracting private investment. The debate, the first between opposition hopefuls since 2011, was held as they await a ruling by the country's top court which could suspend the Oct. 22 nominating contest.

Surging bird flu outbreaks raise human-infection risk, UN agencies warn

Three UN agencies on Wednesday warned that an ongoing rise in avian flu outbreaks globally raised concerns that the virus might adapt to infect humans more easily, and urged countries to strengthen disease surveillance and improve hygiene at poultry farms. Earlier this year, a new H5N1 strain of bird flu that is highly contagious among wild birds explosively spread to new geographical regions, infecting and killing a variety of mammal species and raising fears of a pandemic among humans.

North Korea fires ICBM as South Korea, Japan leaders meet at NATO

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) off its east coast on Wednesday, prompting condemnation from the U.S. as well as the leaders of South Korea and Japan who met on the sidelines of a NATO summit. The missile flew for 74 minutes to an altitude of 6,000 km (3,728 miles) and a range of 1,000 km, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, in what would be the longest ever flight time for a North Korean missile.

China's US envoy makes rare Pentagon visit for security-related talks

China's ambassador to the United States held a rare meeting at the Pentagon on Wednesday with the top U.S. defense official for Asia, the Pentagon said, in talks that followed U.S. criticism of Chinese reluctance to engage in military communications. A brief Pentagon statement said Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng discussed defense relations and "a range of international and regional security issues" in talks with Ely Ratner, a U.S. assistant secretary of defense.

