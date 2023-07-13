Guatemala sets August presidential runoff between top two candidates
13-07-2023
Former First Lady Sandra Torres and anti-graft candidate Bernardo Arevalo will compete in Guatemala's presidential runoff vote on August 20, the electoral court said on Wednesday, after an extended delay triggered by a court-ordered ballot review.
