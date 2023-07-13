Guatemala candidate Arevalo says party suspension does not impact runoff
Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo on Wednesday said that a judge's decision suspending his political party Semilla does not affect his place in a runoff election scheduled for Aug 20.
In an interview with CNN en Espanol, Arevalo said electoral law states parties cannot be disqualified after an election takes place.
