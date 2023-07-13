Blinken to meet China's Wang Yi in Jakarta- State Department
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 07:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 07:09 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday as officials gather in Indonesia for ASEAN meetings, the State Department said in announcing the latest in series of interactions between the rival superpowers.
Wang is representing China at the Jakarta meetings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partner countries after Beijing said Foreign Minister Qin Gang would not attend due to health reasons.
