China H1 yuan-denominated exports rise 3.7%, imports fall 0.1% -customs
China's yuan-denominated exports in the first half of this year increased 3.7% from a year earlier, while imports fell 0.1% during the same period, according to a statement from customs at a news conference on Thursday.
The customs agency is expected to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.
