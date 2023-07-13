UK economy fell by 0.1% in May: ONS
13-07-2023
British economic output fell by 0.1% month-on-month in May, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a contraction of 0.3% from April.
