UK economy contracts by 0.1% in May: ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 11:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's economy contracted by less than expected in May when there was an extra bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday. Economic output fell 0.1% in May from April, the ONS said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a contraction of 0.3% from April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

