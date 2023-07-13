Credible Announces Strategic Partnership with Ajanta Pharma for Enhanced ESG & BRSR Reporting Solutions

Credible, a San Francisco-headquartered, AI-powered ESG Company has onboarded Ajanta Pharma Ltd, a leading global pharmaceutical company to improve its ESG reporting and achieve sustainability goals. Credible and Ajanta Pharma will collaborate through this partnership to enhance its ESG data management and reporting capabilities for sustainability and BRSR Frameworks. This collaboration aims to improve Ajanta Pharma's sustainability practices and drive positive social and environmental impact within the pharmaceutical industry.

With seven state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Ajanta Pharma provides quality medicines to over 30 countries. As part of its ESG goals, Ajanta Pharma actively monitors and reports on sustainability initiatives. The company has chosen Credible as its strategic and implementation partner to enhance its ESG performance by setting ambitious targets and implementing continuous improvement measures.

Credible's innovative ESG platform is already deployed in three manufacturing facilities, serving as a single integrated system that blends ESG data collection, management, and reporting. The platform utilizes advanced machine learning to track ESG data evidence hidden deep in artefacts and identify potential data validation issues. As part of its consulting services to CSOs (Chief Sustainability Officers), Credible also provides world-class ESG experts who assist with gap analysis, peer benchmarking, and guide Ajanta Pharma in setting science-based emission targets (Scope 1, 2 & 3) while streamlining their BRSR reporting process.

By utilizing Credible's ESG platform, Ajanta Pharma will streamline, automate, and validate its ESG data and reporting, resulting in significant time savings of over 900+ estimated man-hours per year. ESG data compiled in reports without rigorous validation and assurance can expose a company to significant risks. This ESG platform provides a comprehensive AI and human-based data validation and assurance workflow that reduces data errors and misreporting risks. It also brings a world-class partner network to verify ESG data and sustainability reports. This partnership aligns with Ajanta Pharma's long-standing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. By incorporating the Credible ESG bookkeeping platform into its operations, Ajanta Pharma will have a robust framework to assess and address its environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance practices. This will enable the company to make informed decisions, set ambitious sustainability targets, mitigate misreporting and drive long-term value for all stakeholders.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Managing Director of Ajanta Pharma Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, ''We are delighted to partner with Credible in our ongoing pursuit of a sustainable future. Ajanta Pharma is deeply committed to operating as a responsible global healthcare company, and this partnership will significantly strengthen our ESG and sustainability reporting capabilities. Credible's expertise and cutting-edge technology will help us better understand our ESG performance and identify opportunities to improve. We aim to make meaningful strides in enhancing our sustainability practices and contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future.'' Credible's CEO and Co-founder, Mr. Jitesh Shetty, also shared his views, saying, ''We are proud to join forces with Ajanta Pharma Ltd, a pioneering pharmaceutical company that shares our commitment to sustainable business practices. Credible bookkeeping, management, and reporting together provide a unique ESG control tower, equipping Ajanta Pharma with actionable insights and data-driven strategies to effectively achieve its sustainability goals. Together, we will drive positive change in the pharmaceutical industry and promote responsible, transparent, and ethical operations.'' About Ajanta Pharma Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a leading global pharmaceutical company engaged in researching, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality pharmaceutical products. With a diverse portfolio spanning multiple therapeutic areas, Ajanta Pharma is committed to delivering affordable and accessible healthcare solutions worldwide while prioritizing sustainability and responsible business practices.

Website: www.ajantapharma.com About Credible Innovations ESG Platform Credible is a San Francisco-headquartered, AI-powered ESG bookkeeping and reporting service provider. It was founded by serial Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Jitesh Shetty, Parth Patil, and Sushil Choudhari. Credible's ESG bookkeeping is trusted by over 90 global companies, including several listed Indian companies for their BRSR reports. By providing comprehensive ESG solutions, Credible helps companies measure, manage, and report their environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance practices to drive positive change and effectively achieve their sustainability goals.

