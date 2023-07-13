Russia's FSB detains LGBT rights activist for treason - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:49 IST
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained what it said was an LGBT activist involved in state treason, the TASS news agency said on Thursday.
TASS said the individual had volunteered for the OVD-Info rights group and donated money to the Ukrainian army, citing the FSB.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
