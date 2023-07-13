ASEAN 'dismayed' by North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles

Southeast Asian foreign ministers on Thursday said they were "deeply dismayed" by North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles this week, and urged the reclusive country to take action to de-escalate tensions.

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are meeting in Jakarta with envoys from the United States, South Korea, Russia, China and others.

