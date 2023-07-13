Left Menu

Govt bans entry of heavy goods vehicles in Delhi as Yamuna swells

The Delhi government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders including Singhu as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.Sharing a copy of the order issued by the Transport Department on Twitter, he said.

The Delhi government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders including Singhu as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

Sharing a copy of the order issued by the Transport Department on Twitter, he said. ''Entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border as a precautionary measure in view of abnormally rising water level of Yamuna River.'' ''On the other hand, interstate buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of going to ISBT Kashmeri Gate,'' Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi. There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food and petroleum products, he added.

