Delhi HC refuses to stay call for applications for UPSC mains exam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 13:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) decision inviting applications for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the application filed by some civil services aspirants seeking a direction to stay the ''Detailed Application Form-1'' dated July 10, 2023, issued by the UPSC for the examination.

''Application dismissed,'' the judge said.

The application formed a part of the petition filed by some unsuccessful aspirants seeking the answer key of the preliminary examination held earlier this year.

The counsel for the petitioners urged the court to stay the invitation to apply for the mains application, saying else their main petition which concerns the results of the preliminary round of tests would become infructuous.

The petition, filed through advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey, said the petitioners were aggrieved by the ''arbitrariness'' of the Commission in conducting the entire recruitment cycle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

