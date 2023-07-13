Left Menu

Maharashtra native caught by Excise with Rs 30 lakh cash from Kerala border check post

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 13-07-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 14:03 IST
A Maharashtra native was caught from Walayar checkpost here on Thursday morning while allegedly carrying Rs 30 lakh in cash via bus from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to Ernakulam in Kerala.

The man was caught by Excise officials at the checkpost from a Tamil Nadu state transport bus during a routine check of passengers, police said.

A search of his belongings revealed he was carrying Rs 30 lakh in cash that was unaccounted and undocumented, police said.

He was later handed over to the Walayar police, it said.

''Further details will be available only after his sustained questioning. He is presently in our custody. His arrest has not been recorded,'' an officer of Walayar police station said.

