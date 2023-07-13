China's military says it monitored US Navy aircraft transiting Taiwan Strait

China's military followed and monitored U.S. Navy's P-8A Poseidon, a maritime patrol aircraft, when it transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace on Thursday, the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army said.

Troops in the Theatre are on high alert at all times, and will resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty and security, it added.

