Mass grave with at least 87 bodies found in West Darfur, United Nations says

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 13-07-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 14:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The bodies of dozens of people allegedly killed by Sudanese paramilitary and allied militia have been uncovered in a mass grave in West Darfur, the United Nations said Thursday.

According to "credible information'' obtained by the UN Human Rights Office, the bodies of the 87 people, some of whom belong to the ethnic African Masalit tribe, were dumped in two shallow graves near the west Darfur city of Geinina.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since April 15 when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into open fighting.

Darfur has been at the epicenter of the 12-week conflict, morphing into ethnic violence with RSF troops and allied Arab militias attacking African ethnic groups.

