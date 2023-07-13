Brother-sister duo electrocuted in UP

A brother-sister duo was electrocuted when they came in contact with a live electricity wire in Bharthana area here, police said on Thursday.

''The incident took place in Nagria Yadvan in Bharthana area on Wednesday when Aamir (7) and his sister Inayat (3) were playing,'' Bhupendra Rathi, SHO, Bharthana said.

Both of them died on the spot, he said, adding that their parents were out for work at the time of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)