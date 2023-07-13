German cabinet passes China strategy - govt sources
Germany's cabinet on Thursday passed its long-awaited China strategy, government sources said, after months of wrangling within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition over how much to toughen the German stance on Asia's rising superpower.
The document comes amid a broader push in the West to reduce strategic dependencies on an increasingly assertive China, that policymakers have labeled "de-risking", amid concerns about rising tensions in the Indo Pacific.
