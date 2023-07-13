With strategy, Germany is responding to more assertive China - Scholz
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:35 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's new China strategy is in response to a changing, more assertive China, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.
"The goal is not to decouple. But we want to avoid critical dependencies in the future," Scholz said on Twitter after the government released its long-promised paper outlining its strategy on China.
