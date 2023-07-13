Left Menu

Former Gujarat minister and ex-GCMMF chairman Vipul Chaudhary gets 7-yr imprisonment in cheating case

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 13-07-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:37 IST
Former Gujarat minister and ex-GCMMF chairman Vipul Chaudhary gets 7-yr imprisonment in cheating case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Mehsana on Thursday sentenced former Gujarat minister and Dudhsagar Dairy's ex-chairman Vipul Chaudhary to seven years' imprisonment in a case of cheating and causing a loss of Rs 22.5 crore to the dairy in 2014 by supplying cattle feed to Maharashtra without following proper procedures.

Chaudhary is also the former chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul brand. The Mehsana District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd is popularly known as Dudhsagar Dairy.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Mehsana, Y R Agrawal, convicted Chaudhary and 14 others for cheating under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 and awarded a jail term of seven years.

Chaudhary, a prominent face of Gujarat's cooperative sector, was a minister in the Shankarsinh Vaghela government in 1996.

The court also held the 15 accused guilty under IPC sections 406 (breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and sentenced them to jail terms ranging from one to four years.

An FIR was registered against Chaudhay and others at Mehsana 'B' division police station in 2014 when he was chairman of the Dudhsagar Dairy as well as the GCMMF.

He was then sacked from both the GCMMF and Dudhsagar Dairy over alleged corruption in cattle fodder procurement.

As per the FIR, Chaudhary, as the dairy chairman, took a decision in 2014 to send cattle feed to drought-hit Maharashtra.

However, the state government had alleged the decision of sending the cattle feed worth Rs 22.5 crore was taken without bringing any resolution in the dairy's board meeting or issuing any tender.

The other accused who have also been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment include Dudhsagar Dairy's former board members, its former vice chairperson Jalaben Thakor and former managing director Nishith Baxi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023