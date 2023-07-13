Erdogan hopeful for investment from Gulf countries during visit next week - media
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-07-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:38 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes investment deals to be reached with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during his visit to the Gulf countries next week.
In an interview published by Turkish media on Thursday, Erdogan said these investments could be made in Turkey or any of the three countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Gulf
- Turkey
- Erdogan
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GCL: Chingari Gulf Titans, upGrad Mumba Masters register wins
Andrea Pirlo returns to Italy to coach Sampdoria in Serie B after a season in Turkey
Erdogan and Scholz held phone call, discussed Sweden's NATO bid
NATO chief convenes July 6 talks hoping to convince Turkey to let Sweden join
Turkey's Erdogan slams Sweden over Koran-burning