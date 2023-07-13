Left Menu

Erdogan hopeful for investment from Gulf countries during visit next week - media

13-07-2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes investment deals to be reached with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during his visit to the Gulf countries next week.

In an interview published by Turkish media on Thursday, Erdogan said these investments could be made in Turkey or any of the three countries.

