Erdogan expects NATO allies to lift restrictions on arms sales - media

Turkish ministers will hold further talks with U.S. counterparts on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight returning from the NATO summit in Lithuania. Erdogan also said the European Union leaders he met had a positive stance about reviving Turkey's accession bid.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:52 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkey expects all NATO allies to lift sanctions and restrictions on its defence industry, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Thursday. Turkish ministers will hold further talks with U.S. counterparts on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight returning from the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Erdogan also said the European Union leaders he met had a positive stance about reviving Turkey's accession bid. "After the positive steps we see from the EU, we will start work on implementing the promises we have made," Erdogan said, days after he unexpectedly agreed to send to parliament Sweden's bid to join the alliance.

 

