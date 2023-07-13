US FTC opens investigation into OpenAI - Washington Post
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has opened an expansive investigation into OpenAI, the maker of viral chatbot ChatGPT, on claims that it has run afoul of consumer protection laws by putting personal reputations and data at risk, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
