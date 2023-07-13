Russian bill banning gender change surgery passes second reading

Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved the second of three readings of a draft law that would ban gender change surgery.

The bill would prohibit medical workers from "performing medical interventions designed to change the sex of a person", but exempts surgery to treat congenital anomalies in children.

The third and final reading is due on Friday, according to the Telegram channel of the lower house, the State Duma.

