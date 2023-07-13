German foreign minister: Want to diversify but not at China's expense
Germany wants to diversify its economic ties but not at China's expense, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.
"We neither want to hamper China's economic development nor our own," Baerbock said at an event hosted by the Mercator Institute for China Studies, shortly after the German government unveiled its long-awaited China strategy.
