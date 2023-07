US Secretary of State Blinken meets China's Wang Yi in Jakarta

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat Wang Yi met in Jakarta on Thursday, the latest in a series of interactions between the rival superpowers.

They met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum, a summit led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and attended by envoys from the United States, China, Russia, Japan and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)