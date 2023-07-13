Left Menu

Germany to adjust list of export control goods as part of China strategy

Germany to adjust list of export control goods as part of China strategy
  Germany

The German government plans to adjust its list of goods that are subject to export controls to reflect emerging security risks, according to a long-awaited China strategy paper published on Thursday.

"In order to avoid longer-term security risks for Germany, the EU and their allies created by the export of new key technologies, the federal government is committed to the adjustment of export control lists," the paper said.

The government also want to "review national export control lists against the backdrop of new technological developments, e.g. in the cybersecurity and surveillance technology fields," according to the paper.

