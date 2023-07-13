Left Menu

Krishna water disputes tribunal gets extension till March 31, 2024

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The government has extended the tenure of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal which is looking into water-sharing issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till March 31 next year, according to an official order.

The tribunal constituted in 2004 to mediate water sharing disputes among Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, is currently hearing the disputes on matters related to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to the request for extension made by the tribunal, the Jal Shakti ministry in a gazette notification issued on July 6 said the Centre extended the period of submission of report and decision by the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal from the August 1 to March 31, 2024.

Last year, the Centre had extended the period of submission of report by one year till August 1, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

