Wipro Q1 net profit rises 12 pc to Rs 2,870 crore
- Country:
- India
IT services company Wipro on Thursday reported a 12 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to about Rs 2,870 crore for the June 2023 quarter.
It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,563.6 crore in the year-ago period (Q1FY23).
Wipro's income from operations in the June quarter increased 6 per cent to Rs 22,831 crore.
''We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of USD 2,722-2,805 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -2 per cent to +1 per cent in constant currency terms,'' the company said in a statement.
Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte noted that the company's first quarter results came on a strong backbone of large deal bookings, robust client additions and resilient margins.
''Despite a gradual reduction in clients' discretionary spending, we maintained new business momentum. We earned our clients' trust with strong delivery, innovation and expanded services that strengthen our long-term businesses, and help capture market share,'' Delaporte said.
On the latest AI strategy, Delaporte said that the launch of Wipro ai360 and the USD 1 billion investment ''solidifies Wipro’s position as a leading transformation partner that delivers the results and innovation our clients need to future-proof their businesses''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
