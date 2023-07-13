China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets U.S. Blinken in Jakarta - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-07-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:30 IST
China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a gathering in Indonesia for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.
Wang is representing China after Beijing said Foreign Minister Qin Gang would not attend due to health reasons.
