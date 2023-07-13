China's aviation regulator head meets Boeing exec VP in Beijing
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:38 IST
- Country:
- China
Boeing Executive Vice President Stan Deal has met the head of China's civil aviation regulator in Beijing, the regulator said on Thursday.
Deal and Song Zhiyong met on Wednesday and exchanged views on Boeing's business development in China and the strengthening of China-U.S. civil aviation cooperation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boeing Executive
- Beijing
- China
- Song Zhiyong
- U.S.
- Boeing
- Stan Deal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guatemalan presidential contender pitches closer China ties
Science News Roundup: NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within the next decade; Republican lawmakers urge U.S. to scrap China science deal and more
New Zealand Prime Minister Hipkins visits China to boost economic ties
Mouse heads found in canteen lunch boxes in China highlight food safety concerns
China stocks fall on weak industrial profit, US weighing new chip export curbs