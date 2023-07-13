Left Menu

UK teachers and doctors set for 6% pay rise - Times

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has decided to accept recommendations for pay increases for millions of public sector workers, giving teachers and doctors wage increases of 6% or more, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday. The government is due to announce its decisions on pay later on Thursday, having considered the recommendations of a series of independent pay review boards.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:45 IST
UK teachers and doctors set for 6% pay rise - Times
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has decided to accept recommendations for pay increases for millions of public sector workers, giving teachers and doctors wage increases of 6% or more, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

The government is due to announce its decisions on pay later on Thursday, having considered the recommendations of a series of independent pay review boards. If confirmed, the pay increases would be below the current 8.7% inflation rate and come at a time of huge industrial unrest across Britain over falling real wages, with many public services having been severely disrupted by strikes for months.

Times Political Editor Steve Swinford said on Twitter that the pay rises would have to be funded from existing departmental budgets, meaning the government was not injecting more money - a factor likely to anger trade unions who say school and hospital budgets have already been hit. The government did not immediately comment on the report, but is scheduled to make a series of statements later in the day. Swinford said teachers would get 6.5%, junior doctors 6%, police and prison officers 6%, and armed forces between 5% and 6%.

After more than a year of elevated inflation - which at its peak hit more than 11% - the government is struggling to balance the need to end strikes with rising public debt levels. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, facing an election next year and trailing badly in opinion polls, has promised to halve inflation and ministers have stressed the danger that increasing wages too far would undermine that goal and could entrench rising prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023