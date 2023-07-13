Left Menu

Duo involved in double murder nabbed during encounter in northeast Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:46 IST
Duo involved in double murder nabbed during encounter in northeast Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after two persons wee shot dead in the Welcome area, two men allegedly involved in the crime were arrested from northeast Delhi during an encounter, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Shahbaz (22) and Misbah (21), were nabbed on Wednesday late night following an encounter with a police team in the Kabir Nagar area behind Ambedkar College, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

The accused were on a scooter when the police team intercepted them, Tirkey said.

Instead of stopping, the duo, who were carrying semi-automatic pistols, fired at the police personnel and tried to escape. In the retaliatory firing, Shahbaz sustained a bullet injury on his left lower leg, while Misbah got shot on his right lower leg, he added.

According to the police, two daily wage labourers -- Bablu and Pradeep -- were allegedly shot dead by a few assailants in northeast Delhi's Welcome area around 2 am on Tuesday.

A case was registered and Shahbaz and Misbah, both residents of Jafrabad, were identified as the main accused in the case, the police said.

The duo, who were released on bail last month, already had multiple criminal cases registered against them, including murder, they added.

Both the accused were taken to the GTB hospital for treatment, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023