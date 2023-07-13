Duo involved in double murder nabbed during encounter in northeast Delhi

A day after two persons wee shot dead in the Welcome area, two men allegedly involved in the crime were arrested from northeast Delhi during an encounter, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Shahbaz (22) and Misbah (21), were nabbed on Wednesday late night following an encounter with a police team in the Kabir Nagar area behind Ambedkar College, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

The accused were on a scooter when the police team intercepted them, Tirkey said.

Instead of stopping, the duo, who were carrying semi-automatic pistols, fired at the police personnel and tried to escape. In the retaliatory firing, Shahbaz sustained a bullet injury on his left lower leg, while Misbah got shot on his right lower leg, he added.

According to the police, two daily wage labourers -- Bablu and Pradeep -- were allegedly shot dead by a few assailants in northeast Delhi's Welcome area around 2 am on Tuesday.

A case was registered and Shahbaz and Misbah, both residents of Jafrabad, were identified as the main accused in the case, the police said.

The duo, who were released on bail last month, already had multiple criminal cases registered against them, including murder, they added.

Both the accused were taken to the GTB hospital for treatment, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

