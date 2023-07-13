Left Menu

G7 condemns North Korea’s 'brazen' launch of ballistic missile

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:51 IST
G7 condemns North Korea's 'brazen' launch of ballistic missile
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of major industrialised countries condemned North Korea's launch of another intercontinental ballistic missile in a joint statement on Thursday.

"We ... condemn in the strongest terms North Korea's brazen launch of another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile conducted on July 12," the statement, published by the British government, said.

"These launches pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and stability, and undermine the global non-proliferation regime."

