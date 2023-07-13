G7 condemns North Korea’s 'brazen' launch of ballistic missile

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of major industrialised countries condemned North Korea's launch of another intercontinental ballistic missile in a joint statement on Thursday.

"We ... condemn in the strongest terms North Korea's brazen launch of another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile conducted on July 12," the statement, published by the British government, said.

"These launches pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and stability, and undermine the global non-proliferation regime."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)