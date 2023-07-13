China's top diplomat says China, Russia to strengthen strategic communication
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:52 IST
China and Russia need to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday when meeting Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta. China is ready to work with Russia to support the centrality of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and to be vigilant against interference by external forces, Wang was quoted as saying by Chinese foreign ministry.
Both sides support Indonesia and ASEAN countries in grasping the "correct direction" of East Asia cooperation, Wang added.
