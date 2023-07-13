Germany's China strategy to be discussed with Beijing at all levels - govt spokesperson
Germany's new China strategy will be discussed with Beijing at all levels in the coming weeks and months, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.
Speaking at a regular press conference shortly after the strategy was unveiled, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said a translation of the paper into Mandarin was underway. (Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)
