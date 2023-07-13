Maha: MNS leader held in extortion case in Raigad district

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from the state’s Raigad district and two others have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a stamp vendor, the police said on Thursday.

The case against MNS’ Raigad vice-president Sandeep Thakur, and his associates Shalom Penkar and Rafik Tadvi was registered on the complaint of Tabib Khot, who sells stamps on the premises of Pen tehsil office.

In his complaint, Khot said the demand for stamp papers goes up in June and July as many students require them for various certificates. Khot alleged that Thakur first organised a demonstration at the Pen tehsil office to put pressure on him. He then threatened Khot with a knife during a meeting between the two and demanded nearly Rs 3.5 lakh, said a statement by the Raigad police.

Thakur also allegedly told Khot that he would get the latter’s licence revoked as a stamp vendor.

Khot paid Rs 2 lakh to Thakur before approaching cops, which laid a trap, the police said. Thakur was arrested while accepting the remaining money on July 11, said the police.

A local court has remanded Thakur and his associates in police custody till July 14.

