EU lifts Fukushima restrictions on food imports

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-07-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 18:05 IST
EU lifts Fukushima restrictions on food imports
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Union agreed to lift the remaining restrictions on food imports from Japan linked to the earlier 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"The lifting of the measures stems from positive results from controls done on the products by the Japanese authorities and the Member States," the European Commission also said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

