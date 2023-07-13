EU lifts Fukushima restrictions on food imports
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-07-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 18:05 IST
The European Union agreed to lift the remaining restrictions on food imports from Japan linked to the earlier 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"The lifting of the measures stems from positive results from controls done on the products by the Japanese authorities and the Member States," the European Commission also said in a statement.
