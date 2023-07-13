Chhattisgarh: Hardcore Naxalite carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty surrenders in Bijapur

A hardcore Naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, surrendered before the security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The 21-year-old Naxalite, identified as Harish Padam alias Pojja, turned himself in citing disappointment with the ''hollow and inhuman'' Maoist ideology, an official said.

''Padam, who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh, was a member of Battalion number 1 of an outlawed Maoist outfit,'' he said.

He had joined the Maoist organisation as a Bal Sangham member in 2019, the official said.

Padam was involved in the 2021 Tekalgudiyam Maoist attack, in which 22 police were killed; 2023 Kunded ambush attack in Sukma district; where three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were killed and several other incidents of violence, he said.

The surrendered Naxalite will be provided with facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, he added.

