Executive Council to consider reports on AU financial state: Dr Pandor

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, is attending the 43rd Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council in Kenya, Nairobi.

The meeting, which will take place today and Friday, 13 July 2023, will gather Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the AU.

“The AU Commission has also invited the Ministers of Finance because the agenda of the Executive Council is dominated by matters of the AU budget and finances,” the department explained.

The gathering will take place under the 2023 AU theme, ‘Accelerating of AfCFTA Implementation’.

“The Executive Council is expected to consider the reports on the financial state of the organisation in terms of the implementation of its key priorities including, maintaining peace and security on the continent, implementing Agenda 2063, improving Africa’s socio-economic status, addressing the devastating impact of climate change in Africa, advocating for human rights and good governance across the continent,” the department explained.

In addition, the Executive Council will receive a briefing on the progress made in the implementation of the AU’s institutional reforms and Agenda 2063.

They will also receive a report on the candidatures that have expressed their wish to represent Africa in the various organisations and institutions in the international system.

The committee is preceded by the 3rd Extra-Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers (COM) of Trade meeting on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

South Africa is represented by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister, Fikile Majola.

In addition, the 5th meeting of the Mid-Year Coordination Council (MYCM) will take place on 16 July 2023.

“This is a meeting at the Heads of State level but only attended by members of the Bureau of the AU Assembly, heads of the various regional economic communities, heads of AU organs, and specialised agencies.

“Heads of State and former Heads of State who are champions of thematic issues are also invited.”

Pandor will also use the opportunity of her visit to Kenya to have bilateral meetings with some of her counterparts.

