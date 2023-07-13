Left Menu

IIT Indore develops method to make pure hydrogen from plastic waste

This green fuel is believed to be enough to run a hydrogen-powered car for 100 kilometres.The Centre earlier this year gave the green signal to the National Green Hydrogen Campaign with a provision of Rs 19,744 crore to make India a global hub for production of the clean fuel.Under this ambitious campaign, India plans to develop an annual capacity of producing at least 50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.An official from IIT Indore said that the institutes research on making green hydrogen from PET plastic waste can go a long way in helping India achieve this goal.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 19:59 IST
IIT Indore develops method to make pure hydrogen from plastic waste
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@IITIOfficial)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has developed an easy and effective way to make pure hydrogen from PET plastic waste.

Polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, is the most abundantly used polymer in the world. The bulk of PET plastic is used for single-use packaging materials like disposable bottles, consumer items and packaging.

According to the IIT Indore management, the development is the outcome of a three-year-long research. It can not only solve the global problem of disposal of plastic waste but also open up new avenues of “earning from waste”, said the institute.

India produced nearly 34.7 lakh tonnes of plastic waste during 2019-20, said the government had told the Lok Sabha last year. “We add tiny pieces of PET plastic, catalysts and other substances to water and heat it at 160 degrees Celsius. The 100 per cent pure hydrogen released from this chemical process is then collected,” Sanjay K Singh, a professor from the Department of Chemistry at IIT Indore, told PTI on Thursday.

Through this method, Singh said, 33 kg of PET plastic waste can be used to make one kilogram of pure hydrogen. This green fuel is believed to be enough to run a hydrogen-powered car for 100 kilometres.

The Centre earlier this year gave the green signal to the National Green Hydrogen Campaign with a provision of Rs 19,744 crore to make India a global hub for production of the clean fuel.

Under this ambitious campaign, India plans to develop an annual capacity of producing at least 50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

An official from IIT Indore said that the institute’s research on making green hydrogen from PET plastic waste can go a long way in helping India achieve this goal. India has set its sight on becoming energy independent by 2047 and achieving Net Zero by 2070.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023