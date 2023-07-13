Left Menu

Steps taken to erect barbed wire in unfenced border areas: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said steps have been taken to erect barbed wire fencing in the unfenced patches of the international border to check illegal activities.Of the total 856 km international border, only 50 km of Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced due to various reasons, he said replying to a notice moved by Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma in Assembly.Saha said the fencing work could not be taken up in the 50 km patch of the international border due to river, stream and adverse geographical conditions.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:02 IST
Steps taken to erect barbed wire in unfenced border areas: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said steps have been taken to erect barbed wire fencing in the unfenced patches of the international border to check illegal activities.

Of the total 856 km international border, only 50 km of Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced due to various reasons, he said replying to a notice moved by Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma in Assembly.

Saha said the fencing work could not be taken up in the 50 km patch of the international border due to river, stream and adverse geographical conditions. ''Sometimes, the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) also opposed fencing work on the ground because fencing is not allowed to be erected at zero point. In some areas, miscreants cut off fencing for infiltration. We are alert to address such activities'', he said.

At present, 18 battalions of BSF are deployed to guard the Indo-Bangla border, he said adding the state police also keep discreet watch to check the border crime. The chief minister said as many as 235 Bangladeshis and Rohingya citizens were apprehended for entering the northeastern state during the past three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023