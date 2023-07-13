German investments in China must not disturb public order - econ minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:03 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday that German and European investments in China must not disturb the public order.
"Economic security always means that the public order must not be disturbed through it," Habeck said at German semiconductor maker Infineon's future Dresden plant. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Friederike Heine
- European
- China
- Robert Habeck
- Dresden
- Infineon
- Miranda Murray
- Habeck
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Corruption inquiry in Australia's NSW state uncovers China links to lawmaker
China stocks fall as weak recovery, lack of strong stimulus weigh
Corruption inquiry in Australia uncovers China links to state lawmaker
UKPNP chief voices concern over oppression of religious minorities in PoK, China
China stocks drop as weak recovery, lack of strong stimulus weigh