German investments in China must not disturb public order - econ minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:03 IST
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday that German and European investments in China must not disturb the public order.

"Economic security always means that the public order must not be disturbed through it," Habeck said at German semiconductor maker Infineon's future Dresden plant. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

