Left Menu

Pentagon's Austin: Tuberville must lift holds on U.S. military

Tuberville, a social conservative from Alabama, began blocking confirmations to senior Pentagon posts in March to protest a Defense Department policy enacted last year that provides paid leave and reimburses costs for service members who travel to get an abortion. The U.S. military is dealing with challenges including providing support to Ukraine and working to keep balance in the Indo-Pacific, Austin said in an interview with CNN.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:03 IST
Pentagon's Austin: Tuberville must lift holds on U.S. military
  • Country:
  • United States

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that Senator Tommy Tuberville's blocks of Pentagon appointments is a national security concern and he intends to talk to the Republican lawmaker about it. Tuberville, a social conservative from Alabama, began blocking confirmations to senior Pentagon posts in March to protest a Defense Department policy enacted last year that provides paid leave and reimburses costs for service members who travel to get an abortion.

The U.S. military is dealing with challenges including providing support to Ukraine and working to keep balance in the Indo-Pacific, Austin said in an interview with CNN. "We need leaders to be able to do that. This is a national security issue. It's a readiness issue. And we shouldn't kid ourselves," Austin said.

The Pentagon chief said he last spoke to Tuberville in March but will engage with him again. Asked what his message will be, Austin replied, "He needs to lift the holds."

President Joe Biden last month criticized Tuberville for holding up some 200 Pentagon nominees over the Defense Department abortion policy. "It's just bizarre. I don't remember it happening before, and I've been around," Biden said.

On Tuesday, Biden's nominee to become the top U.S. general warned that Tuberville's blockade of military promotions could have a far-reaching impact across the Armed Forces, affecting troops and their families. "We will lose talent," General Charles "CQ" Brown, the outgoing Air Force chief of staff, told his Senate confirmation hearing to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023