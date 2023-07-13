Himachal governor takes stock of water supply in Shimla, says MHA released Rs 180 crore in aid

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday took stock of the acute water shortage in Shimla, stemming from days of heavy rainfall that damaged the supply schemes and caused silt to accumulate in the sources. In a statement, Shukla said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has released the first instalment of Rs 180 crore to Himachal Pradesh as immediate relief.

Shukla has also sent a detailed report on the damages to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the statement said.

The governor enquired about the arrangements to supply water and its status from the officials concerned. He also issued directions to Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi to resume supply and provide relief to the people affected by the disaster in the district. Shukla also exhorted the officials to expedite the relief work.

''Water supply to the city is being ensured from the Gumma pumping station … supply is not being done from the Giri water source due to heavy silt,'' Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited Managing Director Pankaj Lalit said. He informed that water supply is being ensured in the city through 90 tankers. Shimla received 26.63 million litre per day of water on Thursday morning against an average requirement of 42-45 million litre per day. Some areas in the capital town have been without water for six days.

Lalit said tourists stranded in Kullu and Manali have been evacuated to safety and work is underway to restore the damaged roads. The governor also enquired about the relief and rescue operations from Satwant Atwal, the acting Director General of Police, and asked her to submit a detailed report.

He directed the district administration to use alternative roads in case the national highways are closed so that movement is not halted.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said the majority of stranded tourists have been evacuated and the focus is now on restoring the roads, power and water supply, medical facilities, communication services, especially mobile, and fuel supply.

He instructed the officials to ensure that vendors do not engage in malpractices such as illegal hoarding.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government failed to provide quick relief to the rain/flood affected people. It claimed that many people who have been displaced did not even receive tents.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who met the flood affected people at Bhuntar in Kullu district, said the victims are eagerly waiting for help from the government. Several houses and shops have been damaged, debris has piled up and crops have been destroyed but there is no help and the victims are forced to cook on the roads, he said in a statement.

Expressing solidarity with the affected people, the former chief minister said that BJP will provide all possible help to them. He also mentioned that the BJP is with the government in this hour of crisis.

The Union government is extending all help to the state and the government must work fast to restore the basic facilities, he said. The monsoon fury has claimed 42 lives in the past five days in the state, which has suffered heavy losses due to landslides and flash floods.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has claimed that the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore.

