Paytm signs MoU with Goa govt for electricity, water and municipal tax payments

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:17 IST
One97 Communications Limited, the owner of Paytm, on Thursday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Goa government to facilitate digital payments, a senior official said. Abhay Sharma, chief business officer, payments, Paytm, said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the state finance secretary, V Candavelou. Sharma said Paytm will deploy its payment devices like Paytm QR code, soundbox and card machines in all departments, including panchayats and municipalities, where users can make payments for electricity, water, and municipal taxes. "With this, users can make payments for various services through Paytm UPI, UPI Lite, Paytm wallet, netbanking, debit and credit cards," he added. Sharma said as India's leading tech innovators, the company has been at the forefront of driving the digital revolution in the country through the industry-first payment solutions. "We are happy to sign this exclusive MoU with the Government of Goa through which our users in the state can pay for various government services. Our innovative solutions continue to empower users and also drive financial inclusion in the country," he added.

