Left Menu

Inmate killed, three injured in a clash between prisoners in Punjab

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:18 IST
Inmate killed, three injured in a clash between prisoners in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An inmate was killed and three others were injured in a clash between two groups in the Modern jail here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Simranjit Singh, they said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajpal Singh Sandhu, said Singh succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Amritsar while three injured have been admitted to a local civil hospital and stated to be out of danger.

The two groups clash over some old enmity, Sandhu said, adding that police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the injured inmates told media persons in the local civil hospital that they were asleep in their barracks in the morning when some inmates attacked them with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023