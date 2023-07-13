US Secret Service says it ends White House cocaine probe, no suspect identified

The U.S. Secret Service said on Thursday it had concluded its investigation into cocaine found at the White House and said it had been unable to identify a suspect.

The cocaine was found in a cubby hole in a West Wing entry area where visitors place electronics and other belongings before going on tours, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters previously. In its statement on Thursday, the Secret Service said it was unable to obtain fingerprints from the package that held the cocaine and could not obtain a sufficient DNA sample to compare against a pool of people it had identified who could have brought it into the White House.

CNN was first to report that the investigation had concluded.

