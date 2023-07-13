Left Menu

Kanwariya hit by tempo in Haryana's Nuh, pilgrims block Delhi-Alwar highway for five hours

Following this, the pilgrims called off their dharna and opened the road after five hours.

A 'kanwariya' was allegedly hit by a tempo near Maholi village here on Thursday, following which a group of pilgrims blocked the Delhi-Alwar highway for nearly five hours, police said.

Doji Ram Saini (48), a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar, was headed to Rajasthan from Haridwar along with his wife when the accident happened, they said.

"When my husband and I reached near Maholi village on the Delhi-Alwar road in the morning, the driver of a speeding closed-body tempo came from behind and hit my husband. The driver fled soon after," Saini's wife said in her complaint. After the incident, a group of pilgrims blocked the main Delhi-Alwar road for almost five hours, leading to a massive traffic jam.

The injured was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Jaipur.

After getting information, Satish Vats, DSP, Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh, reached the spot and gave assurance to the protesting kanwariyas that the accused driver will be arrested soon. Following this, the pilgrims called off their dharna and opened the road after five hours.

"An FIR was registered against the unknown driver at Ferozepur Jhirka police station and we are searching for the accused who will be arrested soon", ASI Harpal Singh said.

