Cong leaders discuss party's communication strategy in poll-bound states

Congress leaders on Thursday discussed the party's communication strategy in poll-bound states with the media and social media in-charges concerned and discussed ways to sharpen its narrative in these states.

Congress general secretaries, the party's state unit presidents, social media and media chairpersons of these states were present at the meeting conducted by AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal and general secretary of communication Jairam Ramesh. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said the meeting was held for poll-bound Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. ''Discussions were held about how to sharpen our narrative in these election-bound states. We have our government in two of these states and it was discussed how to ensure smoother coordination between the organization and the government there,'' Khera said.

He said detailed discussions were held and Venugopal gave very constructive suggestions for a seamless coordination between the AICC and the state units and sharpening the attack on the BJP.

